AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Leerink Swann

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Leerink Swann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Vetr upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.28 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) opened at 88.86 on Monday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post $5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.45 per share, with a total value of $281,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,834.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $589,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,007 shares in the company, valued at $880,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,890 shares of company stock worth $27,187,817 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accident Compensation Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 166,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 832.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 66,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 59,319 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,216,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,265,000 after buying an additional 43,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 25.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

