$9.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture PLC (ACN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) will post sales of $9.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Accenture PLC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.01 billion. Accenture PLC posted sales of $8.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture PLC will report full year sales of $9.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.88 billion to $38.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $39.53 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $38.82 billion to $40.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accenture PLC.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Accenture PLC had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up from $131.50) on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Friday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture PLC from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.12.

Shares of Accenture PLC (ACN) opened at 135.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.89 and its 200-day moving average is $124.97. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $109.50 and a one year high of $138.15.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. Accenture PLC’s dividend payout ratio is 44.49%.

In other Accenture PLC news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $280,522.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,804.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,582 shares of company stock worth $2,634,573. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture PLC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Accenture PLC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Accenture PLC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture PLC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture PLC Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

