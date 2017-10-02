8,839 Shares in Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) Acquired by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Virtusa Corporation by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Virtusa Corporation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Virtusa Corporation by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Virtusa Corporation by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Virtusa Corporation by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtusa Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Virtusa Corporation in a report on Saturday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Virtusa Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ VRTU) opened at 37.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. Virtusa Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $38.31.

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Virtusa Corporation had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Virtusa Corporation will post $1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Trust Martin sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,553.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Rajgopal sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $956,803.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,330.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,827 shares of company stock worth $3,391,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation (Virtusa) is an information technology services company. The Company’s services include information technology (IT) and business consulting, digital enablement services, user experience (UX) design, development of IT applications, maintenance and support services, systems integration, infrastructure and managed services.

