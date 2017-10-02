716,286 Shares in Ultra Petroleum Corp (UPL) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp (NYSE:UPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 716,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Ultra Petroleum Corp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ultra Petroleum Corp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Financial Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp during the second quarter worth about $162,000.

Get Ultra Petroleum Corp alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/716286-shares-in-ultra-petroleum-corp-upl-acquired-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

In related news, major shareholder Fir Tree Inc. acquired 1,549,899 shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,166,707.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 6,018,620 shares of company stock worth $48,152,106 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPL shares. KLR Group began coverage on shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp (NYSE:UPL) opened at 8.67 on Monday. Ultra Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $13.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.94.

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NYSE:UPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ultra Petroleum Corp will post $2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Petroleum Corp Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (Ultra) is an oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the development, production, operation, exploration and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming-the Pinedale and Jonah fields, its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Petroleum Corp (NYSE:UPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Petroleum Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Petroleum Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.