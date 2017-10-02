587,989 Shares in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) Purchased by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 587,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,000. Numeric Investors LLC owned about 0.57% of Third Point Reinsurance as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 650.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Third Point Reinsurance in a report on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Third Point Reinsurance in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Third Point Reinsurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE TPRE) opened at 15.60 on Monday. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.88 million during the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. will post $2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is a holding company. Through the Company’s reinsurance subsidiaries, it provides property and casualty reinsurance coverage to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company’s segments include Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate. The Company’s investable assets are managed by its investment manager, Third Point LLC.

