42,320 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Purchased by Virtu KCG Holdings LLC

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,320 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 2,723.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific Corporation news, SVP Michael Sims sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $158,869.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,612.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPX. BidaskClub upgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) opened at 27.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.31. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.73 million. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of building products. The Company’s products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures. The Company operates in four segments, which include North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Siding, Engineered Wood Products (EWP) and South America.

