3D Systems Corporation Sees Unusually High Options Volume (DDD)

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 10,224 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 749% compared to the average volume of 1,204 put options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered 3D Systems Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of 3D Systems Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of 3D Systems Corporation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) traded up 0.8081% during trading on Monday, hitting $13.4982. The company had a trading volume of 235,446 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.54 billion. 3D Systems Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.01 million. 3D Systems Corporation had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Corporation will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vyomesh Joshi purchased 15,400 shares of 3D Systems Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,584. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,143,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems Corporation by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,586 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in 3D Systems Corporation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 240,805 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems Corporation

3D Systems Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides three-dimensional (3D) printing solutions, including 3D printers, print materials, software, on demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning (VSP), and printing of medical and dental devices and surgical guides and instruments.

