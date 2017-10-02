$34.27 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to announce $34.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.94 million and the highest is $34.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $31.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $34.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $131.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $165.07 million per share, with estimates ranging from $133.55 million to $186.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ HALO) traded up 0.52% during trading on Monday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,672 shares. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $17.70. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.34 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 57,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing oncology therapies. The Company operates in research, development and commercialization of human enzymes and other drug candidates. The Company’s segment also includes research and development activities and product sales of Hylenex recombinant.

