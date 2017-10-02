29,700 Shares in Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QSII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quality Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,919,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,869,000 after buying an additional 166,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quality Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,895,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quality Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,978,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 89,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quality Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after acquiring an additional 69,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Quality Systems by 37.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 265,798 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quality Systems news, Director Russell Pflueger sold 20,968 shares of Quality Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $330,246.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII) opened at 15.73 on Monday. Quality Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $996.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. Quality Systems had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quality Systems, Inc. will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Quality Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Quality Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quality Systems in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Quality Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quality Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc (QSI) primarily, through its NextGen Healthcare subsidiary, provides technology-based solutions and services to the ambulatory care market in the United States. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing software and services that automate certain aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records (EHR) for medical and dental practices.

