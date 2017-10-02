$2.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report $2.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale Corporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95. Costco Wholesale Corporation reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Get Costco Wholesale Corporation alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.11 to $167.11 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/2-01-earnings-per-share-expected-for-costco-wholesale-corporation-cost-this-quarter.html.

In other Costco Wholesale Corporation news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Brightworth raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) traded up 0.96% during trading on Friday, hitting $165.87. 1,479,476 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.08. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $183.18.

Costco Wholesale Corporation Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.