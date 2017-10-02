18,616 Shares in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ CNSL) opened at 19.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6360.00 and a beta of 0.90. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $30.23.

Consolidated Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.69 million. Consolidated Communications Holdings had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a $0.3874 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Consolidated Communications Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15,500.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Communications Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised Consolidated Communications Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Consolidated Communications Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS AG upgraded Consolidated Communications Holdings to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded Consolidated Communications Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Communications Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

In related news, Director Wayne Wilson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,181.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Currey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $36,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at $836,189.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,688 shares of company stock worth $495,724 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc is a holding company with operating subsidiaries that provide integrated communications services in consumer, commercial and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

