174,927 Shares in Alere Inc. (ALR) Acquired by Halcyon Management Partners LP

Halcyon Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alere Inc. (NYSE:ALR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 174,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,780,000. Alere comprises 2.0% of Halcyon Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Halcyon Management Partners LP owned approximately 0.20% of Alere at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alere by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,006,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,641,000 after purchasing an additional 64,046 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alere by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,327,000 after buying an additional 1,537,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alere by 266.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,797,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,383,000 after buying an additional 2,033,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alere by 352.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,231,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after buying an additional 1,738,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Inc. grew its position in shares of Alere by 1,232.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 1,361,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,326,000 after buying an additional 1,259,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alere Inc. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alere from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alere from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Alere from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Alere Inc. (ALR) traded up 0.010% on Monday, reaching $50.995. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,553 shares. Alere Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.47 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “174,927 Shares in Alere Inc. (ALR) Acquired by Halcyon Management Partners LP” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/174927-shares-in-alere-inc-alr-acquired-by-halcyon-management-partners-lp.html.

About Alere

Alere Inc is a provider of health information through diagnostic tests. The Company’s segments include professional diagnostics, consumer diagnostics, and corporate and other. The professional diagnostics segment includes an array of diagnostic test products and other in vitro diagnostic tests marketed to medical professionals and laboratories for detection of diseases and conditions within its areas of focus.

Receive News & Ratings for Alere Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alere Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.