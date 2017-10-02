16,500 Shares in Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (GWR) Acquired by Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (NYSE:GWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 8,807.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,833,000 after buying an additional 145,424 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the second quarter valued at about $132,357,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 14.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,341,000 after buying an additional 247,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,771,000 after buying an additional 42,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Allison M. Fergus sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $168,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $93,754.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,955.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,531. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (GWR) traded down 0.93% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 150,242 shares. Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $540.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.59 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and operates freight railroads across the world. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or leased 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in 10 operating regions. The Company operates through three segments, which include North American Operations, Australian Operations and U.K./European Operations.

