14,486 Shares in Axovant Sciences Ltd (AXON) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Axovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:AXON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Axovant Sciences by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Axovant Sciences by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Axovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Axovant Sciences by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Axovant Sciences by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get Axovant Sciences Ltd alerts:

Shares of Axovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE AXON) opened at 6.88 on Monday. Axovant Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The stock’s market capitalization is $739.77 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33.

Axovant Sciences (NYSE:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Axovant Sciences Ltd will post ($2.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/14486-shares-in-axovant-sciences-ltd-axon-purchased-by-laurion-capital-management-lp.html.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Axovant Sciences Profile

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. The Company intends to develop a pipeline of product candidates to address the cognitive, functional and behavioral aspects of dementia and related neurological disorders.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Sciences Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Sciences Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.