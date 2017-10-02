12,800 Shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Purchased by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron LP bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 47,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,843,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,084,000 after buying an additional 159,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 28.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE FCAU) traded up 0.11% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.93. 940,813 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $27.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. will post $2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCAU shares. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

