12,155 Shares in Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Acquired by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Golar LNG Limited by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Golar LNG Limited by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG Limited by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Golar LNG Limited by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 236,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Golar LNG Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) traded up 1.128% during trading on Monday, hitting $22.865. 540,575 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $2.24 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $28.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 million. Golar LNG Limited had a negative net margin of 179.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post ($1.94) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golar LNG Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Limited in a report on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Golar LNG Limited in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG Limited from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Golar LNG Limited Profile

Golar LNG Limited is a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company engaged primarily in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction and trading of LNG. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, operation and chartering of LNG carriers and Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRUs) through its subsidiaries and affiliates, and the development of LNG projects, such as floating LNGs (FLNGs).

