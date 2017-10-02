1,089,173 Shares in Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. (IOVA) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,089,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.75% of Lion Biotechnologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lion Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $380,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lion Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $1,538,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Lion Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $468,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Lion Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lion Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $1,796,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. (IOVA) opened at 7.75 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $554.33 million. Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $13.00 target price on shares of Lion Biotechnologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

About Lion Biotechnologies

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, formerly Lion Biotechnologies, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead program is an adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

