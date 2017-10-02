$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to announce $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.64 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $83.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $57.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.52.

Shares of Tractor Supply (TSCO) opened at 63.29 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

