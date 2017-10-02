$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $458.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.62 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.17% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) traded up 1.04% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.21. 1,224,790 shares of the stock were exchanged. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $116.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average of $107.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

