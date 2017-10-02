$1.17 EPS Expected for Pool Corporation (POOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool Corporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.18. Pool Corporation posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool Corporation will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pool Corporation.

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $988.16 million during the quarter. Pool Corporation had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 63.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. Sidoti raised Pool Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Johnson Rice raised Pool Corporation from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pool Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCG Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Pool Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) traded up 2.45% during trading on Monday, reaching $110.82. 289,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average is $114.53. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $88.65 and a 52 week high of $124.26.

About Pool Corporation

Pool Corporation is a distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. The Company is a distributor of irrigation and landscape products in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 344 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia, through its four distribution networks, including SCP Distributors (SCP), Superior Pool Products (Superior), Horizon Distributors (Horizon) and National Pool Tile (NPT).

