$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group L.P.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.36. The Carlyle Group L.P. posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group L.P. will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group L.P..

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $908.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. The Carlyle Group L.P. had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 41.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CG. BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America Corporation upgraded The Carlyle Group L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Carlyle Group L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group L.P. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) traded up 0.85% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. 593,096 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. The Carlyle Group L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 20,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $445,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,535,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,013 shares of company stock worth $1,317,776 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. FMR LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group L.P. by 201.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,901,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,559,000 after buying an additional 1,271,205 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. by 29.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,981,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after acquiring an additional 448,150 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. by 16.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,163,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,562,000 after acquiring an additional 447,498 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. by 101.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 390,337 shares during the period. Finally, ALGEBRIS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. during the second quarter valued at $5,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group L.P.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is a diversified multi-product global alternative asset management firm. The Company operates in four segments: Corporate Private Equity (CPE), Real Assets, Global Market Strategies (GMS) and Investment Solutions. Corporate Private Equity advises its buyout and growth capital funds, which pursue various corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

