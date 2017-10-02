$0.19 EPS Expected for Costamare Inc. (CMRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Costamare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.16. Costamare posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costamare will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Costamare.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Costamare’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Costamare in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Costamare (CMRE) traded up 1.46% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 560,643 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $664.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. Costamare has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Costamare by 15,719.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,601,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,956,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after buying an additional 236,786 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 4.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,491,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 67,642 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the second quarter worth $7,227,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the second quarter worth $6,850,000. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters.

