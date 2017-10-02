-$0.11 EPS Expected for Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (INSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insys Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Insys Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 257.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insys Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insys Therapeutics.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. Insys Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

INSY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Insys Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Insys Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Insys Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ INSY) traded up 8.6790% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.6507. The company had a trading volume of 728,776 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. Insys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company’s market capitalization is $701.57 million.

In related news, major shareholder John N. Kapoor Trust Dated Sept bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $156,275.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,982 shares in the company, valued at $285,599.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saeed Motahari bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $49,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Insys Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 26,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Insys Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 59,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Insys Therapeutics by 114.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Insys Therapeutics by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in Insys Therapeutics by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 49,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insys Therapeutics Company Profile

Insys Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue.

