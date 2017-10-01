Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 3,446 Shares of General Motors Company (GM)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 43.5% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,008.1% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company (GM) traded down 0.49% during trading on Friday, hitting $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,919,368 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $36.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Motors Company will post $6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

In other General Motors news, Director Jane L. Mendillo purchased 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,198.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,961.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl-Thomas Neumann sold 234,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $8,145,706.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,145,706.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,947 shares of company stock valued at $23,485,128 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.42 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.16.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

