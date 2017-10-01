Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $12.54 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.92.

In other Prudential Financial news, Chairman John R. Strangfeld, Jr. sold 201,585 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $22,174,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 456,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,173,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 4,133 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total transaction of $463,639.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,454.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,615 shares of company stock worth $24,276,660. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) traded up 0.30% on Friday, hitting $106.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,301 shares. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average is $106.88. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.50 and a 52 week high of $115.26.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.61). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post $10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services, which includes life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The Company’s operations consists of four divisions, which together encompass seven segments.

