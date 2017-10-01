ZK International Group Co (ZKIN) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.06

News coverage about ZK International Group Co (NASDAQ:ZKIN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ZK International Group Co earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.1514122621612 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ZK International Group Co (ZKIN) traded up 0.70% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. 5,305 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. ZK International Group Co has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The firm’s market capitalization is $113.43 million.

ZK International Group Co Company Profile

ZK International Group Co, Ltd operates through its subsidiary Zhejiang Zhengkang. The Company is engaged in designing and producing pipes and fittings, such as double-press thin-walled stainless steel tubes and fittings, carbon steel tubes and fittings and single-press tubes and fittings. The Company’s product offering includes steel strip, light gauge stainless steel pipe (LGSSP), pipe connections and fittings, fittings to change a pipe’s direction, pipe fittings to connect two or more pipes, pipe fittings to change pipe size and pipe fitting tools.

