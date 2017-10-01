Zillow Group (Z) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zillow Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.726077225409 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Zillow Group Inc. alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ Z) opened at 40.21 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $7.46 billion. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post $0.50 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Zillow Group to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/zillow-group-z-receiving-favorable-news-coverage-study-shows.html.

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $1,038,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 20,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $824,865.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $260,525.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,282 shares of company stock worth $12,100,366. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.