ZCL Composites Inc. (ZCL) Director Buys C$85,080.00 in Stock

ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL) Director David Bruce Mcewen Bentley acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.09 per share, with a total value of C$85,080.00.

David Bruce Mcewen Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, David Bruce Mcewen Bentley acquired 3,000 shares of ZCL Composites stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.09 per share, with a total value of C$21,270.00.

Shares of ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE ZCL) opened at 12.73 on Friday. ZCL Composites Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $395.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from ZCL Composites’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Separately, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised ZCL Composites from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

ZCL Composites Company Profile

ZCL Composites Inc (ZCL) is a Canada-based manufacturer and supplier of fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) underground storage tanks. The Company also provides custom-engineered aboveground FRP and dual-laminate composite storage tanks, piping and lining systems, and related products and accessories, where corrosion resistance is a high priority.

