Zacks Investment Research Lowers aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have $5.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Get aTyr Pharma Inc. alerts:

LIFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price target on aTyr Pharma and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised aTyr Pharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.62.

aTyr Pharma (LIFE) opened at 5.05 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $120.39 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.35.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post ($2.18) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/zacks-investment-research-lowers-atyr-pharma-inc-life-to-hold.html.

In other news, CEO John Mendlein acquired 37,736 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 94,336 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $249,990.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in aTyr Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of aTyr Pharma worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and clinical development of medicines for patients suffering from severe, rare diseases using its Physiocrine biology, a discovered set of physiological modulators. The Company focuses on the development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, including facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) 2B.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.