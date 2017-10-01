Zacks Investment Research Lowers aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have $5.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “
LIFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price target on aTyr Pharma and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised aTyr Pharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.62.
aTyr Pharma (LIFE) opened at 5.05 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $120.39 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.35.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post ($2.18) EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO John Mendlein acquired 37,736 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 94,336 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $249,990.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in aTyr Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of aTyr Pharma worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and clinical development of medicines for patients suffering from severe, rare diseases using its Physiocrine biology, a discovered set of physiological modulators. The Company focuses on the development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, including facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) 2B.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.