Zacks Investment Management Lowers Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in CMS Energy Corporation were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Airain ltd raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation by 4.2% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 126,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation in the second quarter valued at $2,909,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation by 14.1% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation in the second quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 366,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy Corporation from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CMS Energy Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CMS Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) opened at 46.32 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.41.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. CMS Energy Corporation had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post $2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Garrick J. Rochow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $95,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,517.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 6,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $296,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,836 shares of company stock worth $561,118. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. The Company operates through three segments: electric utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Michigan; gas utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the transportation, storage and distribution of natural gas in Michigan, and enterprises, which consists of various subsidiaries engaging primarily in domestic independent power production.

