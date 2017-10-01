Zacks Investment Management Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation (ZION)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,352 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation by 4,464.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,741,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484,250 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation by 4,471.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,753 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation by 221.8% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after purchasing an additional 925,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,245,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,892,000 after purchasing an additional 882,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation by 96.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,234,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,502,000 after purchasing an additional 606,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a report on Monday, June 5th. FIG Partners raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zions Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.48.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) opened at 47.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70. Zions Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $48.33.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Zions Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation will post $2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $465.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation news, insider David E. Blackford sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $428,413.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Schreiber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $584,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,407 over the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation Profile

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

