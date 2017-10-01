Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unifirst Corporation (UNF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $392.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) will announce sales of $392.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Unifirst Corporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $389.57 million and the highest is $397.25 million. Unifirst Corporation reported sales of $363.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifirst Corporation will report full year sales of $392.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unifirst Corporation.

Get Unifirst Corporation alerts:

Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.07 million. Unifirst Corporation had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifirst Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Unifirst Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Unifirst Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) traded up 0.70% on Friday, reaching $151.50. The company had a trading volume of 51,004 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.70. Unifirst Corporation has a 52 week low of $116.67 and a 52 week high of $151.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Unifirst Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 2.77%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/zacks-brokerages-expect-unifirst-corporation-unf-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-392-26-million.html.

About Unifirst Corporation

UniFirst Corporation is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifirst Corporation (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifirst Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifirst Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.