Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lear Corporation (LEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to announce sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lear Corporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.84 billion and the lowest is $4.80 billion. Lear Corporation posted sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear Corporation will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.80 billion to $20.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $20.40 billion to $21.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lear Corporation.

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.28. Lear Corporation had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lear Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $149.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Lear Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lear Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lear Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lear Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

Shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE LEA) opened at 173.08 on Friday. Lear Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.77 and a 1-year high of $174.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.19 and its 200 day moving average is $144.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Lear Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

In other news, Director Henry D. G. Wallace sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.71, for a total value of $690,012.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $494,855.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,679.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear Corporation by 1,617.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,113,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,007,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear Corporation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,409,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $910,602,000 after acquiring an additional 158,042 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Lear Corporation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $355,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lear Corporation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,312,000 after acquiring an additional 115,931 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Lear Corporation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,654,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation Company Profile

Lear Corporation (Lear) is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The Company is engaged in supplying seating, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components and software, to automotive manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Seating and E-Systems.

