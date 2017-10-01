Zacks: Brokerages Expect C.R. Bard, Inc. (BCR) Will Post Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) will announce $2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for C.R. Bard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.89. C.R. Bard reported earnings of $2.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.R. Bard will report full-year earnings of $11.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.78 to $11.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.49 to $13.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow C.R. Bard.

C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $979.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.53 million. C.R. Bard had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCR shares. BidaskClub downgraded C.R. Bard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.R. Bard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of C.R. Bard in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of C.R. Bard in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

In other C.R. Bard news, insider John P. Groetelaars sold 23,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.73, for a total value of $7,549,757.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,022,464.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 0.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.R. Bard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.R. Bard by 0.5% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.R. Bard by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of C.R. Bard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) traded up 0.35% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.50. The stock had a trading volume of 416,785 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.07 and a 200-day moving average of $299.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.60. C.R. Bard has a one year low of $203.63 and a one year high of $324.58.

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of medical devices segment. It sells a range of products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities on a global basis.

