Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tower International, Inc. (TOWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $449.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) will post $449.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tower International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $449.03 million to $451.30 million. Tower International reported sales of $457.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower International will report full year sales of $449.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tower International.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $489.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.87 million. Tower International had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tower International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tower International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tower International in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOWR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tower International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Tower International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 688,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,446,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in Tower International by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 521,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,718,000 after acquiring an additional 222,485 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Tower International by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 118,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tower International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 645,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after acquiring an additional 19,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) traded down 0.18% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.20. 120,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11. Tower International has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Tower International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

Tower International, Inc is a global manufacturer of engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company’s product portfolio includes body-structure stampings, frame and other chassis structures, and welded assemblies for small and large cars, crossovers, pickups and sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

