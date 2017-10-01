Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics AG (NBRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Million

Brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:NBRV) to announce sales of $1.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics AG’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics AG will report full-year sales of $1.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 million to $6.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.79 million per share, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabriva Therapeutics AG.

Nabriva Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.83) by $5.29. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBRV. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc purchased 52,631 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,351.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,569,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,029,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 57,219 shares of company stock valued at $535,919 and have sold 268,667 shares valued at $2,757,654. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics AG by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics AG by 482.2% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 907,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 751,366 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics AG by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 180,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics AG by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,154,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after purchasing an additional 193,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics AG (NBRV) traded up 0.86% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,075 shares. Nabriva Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The company’s market cap is $219.80 million.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in engaged in the research and development of novel anti-infectives to treat serious infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. The Company’s medicinal chemistry has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations of its lead product candidate, lefamulin.

