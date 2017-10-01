Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 147.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.41. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $244.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE XHR) traded down 0.28% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 612,443 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.77. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $153,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Xenia) is a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in premium full service, lifestyle and urban upscale hotels, with a focus on var ious markets, as well as leisure destinations in the United States. As of May 30, 2017, the Company owned 37 hotels, 35 of which are completely owned, comprising 10,783 rooms, across 18 states and the District of Columbia, including a majority interest in two hotels owned through two investments in real estate entities.

