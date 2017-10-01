Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum Holdings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Lumentum Holdings reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum Holdings.

Get Lumentum Holdings Inc. alerts:

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.45 million. Lumentum Holdings had a positive return on equity of 18.12% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. MKM Partners upgraded Lumentum Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

In other Lumentum Holdings news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $416,539.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $69,641.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,199 shares of company stock worth $2,692,047. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lumentum Holdings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings (LITE) traded down 1.54% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,190 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.34 billion. Lumentum Holdings has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/zacks-analysts-anticipate-lumentum-holdings-inc-lite-to-announce-0-53-earnings-per-share.html.

Lumentum Holdings Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.