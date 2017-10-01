Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) will report sales of $159.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for GrubHub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.09 million to $160.40 million. GrubHub reported sales of $123.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full-year sales of $159.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.15 million to $660.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $811.06 million per share, with estimates ranging from $797.70 million to $820.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GrubHub.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GrubHub had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $158.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.13 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GrubHub in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $50.00 target price on GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered GrubHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) traded up 1.70% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,488 shares. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19.

In related news, COO Stanley Chia sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $39,945.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,898.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $131,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,926.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,380 shares of company stock valued at $20,528,502 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 3.4% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 9,911,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $432,159,000 after acquiring an additional 329,401 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,385,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $365,605,000 after acquiring an additional 142,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $303,139,000 after acquiring an additional 203,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,935,000 after acquiring an additional 216,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in GrubHub by 55.4% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,976,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,959 shares during the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

