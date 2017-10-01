Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $194.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETH shares. TheStreet upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE ETH) opened at 32.40 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 40.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 122,313.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,088,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/zacks-analysts-anticipate-ethan-allen-interiors-inc-eth-will-announce-earnings-of-0-45-per-share.html.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments, which include wholesale and retail. The Company is an international home fashion brand doing business in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.