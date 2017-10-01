Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Holdings Decreased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Yum China Holdings were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings by 3,600.0% during the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings during the second quarter worth $162,000. Parthenon LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings during the second quarter worth $212,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Yum China Holdings in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yum China Holdings in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Yum China Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.72 to $36.61 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.60 target price on shares of Yum China Holdings in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

In other Yum China Holdings news, insider Mark Chu sold 22,184 shares of Yum China Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $836,780.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,798.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) opened at 39.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $40.63. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39.

Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Yum China Holdings had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post $1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Holdings Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

