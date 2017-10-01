YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $162,000 Position in L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (LLL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC maintained its position in L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in L-3 Communications Holdings were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L-3 Communications Holdings by 0.8% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 142,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in L-3 Communications Holdings by 7,891.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in L-3 Communications Holdings by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 817,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,093,000 after purchasing an additional 89,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in L-3 Communications Holdings by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 882,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,463 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its holdings in L-3 Communications Holdings by 103.8% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 171,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after purchasing an additional 87,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claude R. Canizares sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $541,588.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 22,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $3,810,893.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,622 shares of company stock worth $13,269,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Drexel Hamilton raised L-3 Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised L-3 Communications Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L-3 Communications Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.91.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (LLL) traded up 0.29% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.43. The stock had a trading volume of 300,616 shares. L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.38 and a 12-month high of $191.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.04 and a 200-day moving average of $171.55.

L-3 Communications Holdings (NYSE:LLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. L-3 Communications Holdings had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. will post $8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. L-3 Communications Holdings’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

About L-3 Communications Holdings

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

