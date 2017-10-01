YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $129,000 Holdings in Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC maintained its position in shares of Astrazeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Astrazeneca PLC were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca PLC in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Astrazeneca PLC by 3,782.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Astrazeneca PLC by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Astrazeneca PLC by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astrazeneca PLC in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Investec upgraded shares of Astrazeneca PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Astrazeneca PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Astrazeneca PLC in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Astrazeneca PLC in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) traded up 1.19% during trading on Friday, reaching $33.88. 2,471,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Astrazeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81.

Astrazeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.46. Astrazeneca PLC had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astrazeneca PLC will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Astrazeneca PLC’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

About Astrazeneca PLC

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

