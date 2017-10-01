YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation by 23,429.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,596,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,920,000 after acquiring an additional 60,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 633,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,708,000 after acquiring an additional 51,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 494,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,952,000 after acquiring an additional 58,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fair Isaac Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac Corporation from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $373,650.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,945.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE FICO) traded down 0.73% on Friday, hitting $140.50. 198,460 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.57. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $109.77 and a one year high of $147.02.

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.07 million. Fair Isaac Corporation had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post $4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac Corporation

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a provider of analytic, software and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate and connect decisions. The Company operates through three segments: Applications, Scores and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes pre-configured decision management applications designed for a specific type of business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections and insurance claims management.

