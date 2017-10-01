Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,101 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.3% during the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 20,655 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 4,053 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,154 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.3% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 30,682 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx Inc. alerts:

In other news, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 25,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $1,744,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,856 shares in the company, valued at $18,894,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Hover-Smoot sold 12,143 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $754,930.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,995.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/xilinx-inc-xlnx-shares-sold-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ XLNX) opened at 70.83 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post $2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XLNX. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Vetr raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.47 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.