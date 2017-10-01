Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Holdings Maintained by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. continued to hold its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,021 shares of the casino operator’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. FNY Partners Fund LP grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 5,400.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 1,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 808.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts Limited alerts:

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ WYNN) traded up 3.14% during trading on Friday, hitting $148.92. 3,214,995 shares of the stock traded hands. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $150.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.42 and a 200 day moving average of $126.96. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 165.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $4.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kimmarie Sinatra sold 21,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $3,080,792.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,443 shares in the company, valued at $32,090,883.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Matt Maddox sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.44, for a total transaction of $6,153,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 350,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,288,055.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,351 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,369 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Vetr raised shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.26 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/wynn-resorts-limited-wynn-holdings-maintained-by-miles-capital-inc.html.

Wynn Resorts, Limited Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.