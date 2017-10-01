Wpp Plc (WPPGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wpp Plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS AG assumed coverage on Wpp Plc in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Wpp Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Wpp Plc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Wpp Plc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut Wpp Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wpp Plc by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wpp Plc by 57.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 31,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wpp Plc by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wpp Plc by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 24,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Wpp Plc by 58.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wpp Plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY) opened at 92.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.17. Wpp Plc has a 52-week low of $89.40 and a 52-week high of $119.12.

Wpp Plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02. Equities analysts forecast that Wpp Plc will post $9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%.

About Wpp Plc

WPP PLC is a parent company that, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the provision of communications and marketing services worldwide. The Company has four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Consumer Insight (formerly Information, Insight & Consultancy); Public Relations & Public Affairs, and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications, which includes WPP Digital and direct, digital, promotional and relationship marketing.

