Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Workday Inc. alerts:

Shares of Workday (NYSE WDAY) traded up 3.48% during trading on Friday, reaching $105.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,267 shares. Workday has a 1-year low of $65.79 and a 1-year high of $111.45. The firm’s market capitalization is $21.92 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day moving average of $95.86.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Workday had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/workday-inc-wday-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $1,369,863.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 359,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $35,010,146.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,347,149 shares of company stock worth $138,624,761. 37.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,782,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,937,000 after acquiring an additional 846,809 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in Workday by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,935,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,788,000 after acquiring an additional 62,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Workday by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,288,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,552,000 after acquiring an additional 219,326 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Workday by 3.3% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,322,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,263,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $117,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. As part of its applications, the Company provides embedded analytics that capture the content and context of everyday business events, facilitating informed decision-making from wherever users are working.

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.