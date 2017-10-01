Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. William Blair analyst Y. Xu forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “William Blair Comments on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (SBPH)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/william-blair-comments-on-spring-bank-pharmaceuticals-inc-s-q1-2018-earnings-sbph.html.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) opened at 16.84 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $213.82 million. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBPH. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 233,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,278 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,370,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Arkowitz acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,132.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,160. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of a class of therapeutics using its small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. The Company is developing its SMNH product, SB 9200, for the treatment of viral diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.