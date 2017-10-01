AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.96, for a total value of $1,754,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Andrew Mckenna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AutoZone Inc. alerts:

On Thursday, July 13th, William Andrew Mckenna acquired 300 shares of AutoZone stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $507.00 per share, with a total value of $152,100.00.

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) opened at 595.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $534.42 and a 200 day moving average of $611.55. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $491.13 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $15.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.11 by $0.07. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post $46.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “William Andrew Mckenna Sells 3,000 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/william-andrew-mckenna-sells-3000-shares-of-autozone-inc-azo-stock.html.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (down previously from $620.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (down previously from $725.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $583.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.38.

AutoZone Company Profile

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.